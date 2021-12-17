Man who admitted murder has now pleaded guilty to drink driving

Jordan Bradley Jake McClintock (19), with an address listed on the charge sheet as Orkney Drive in Ballymena, was detected in Ballymena town centre on February 2 last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

On Wednesday at Antrim Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, he was jailed for life for murdering Mr Martin.

McClintock had previously denied murdering Mr Martin, but he changed his plea on Wednesday.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

He stabbed Mr Martin (31) in the leg, severing an artery and causing him to bleed to death despite frantic attempts to save his life.

The minimum term McClintock will have to serve before being considered for parole will be set in January.

McClintock attacked Mr Martin in June 2020 in Ballymena.

The defendant was not before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday but defence barrister Neil Moore said McClintock was pleading guilty to the driving charges.

He said: “Your Worship perhaps knows that Mr McClintock pleaded guilty yesterday to murder”.

He said the sentencing in the murder was to be mentioned again on January 10.

Mr Moore said sentencing on the driving matters could perhaps be dealt with after the murder case tariff hearing.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “I think the sentencing judge should probably know as much about the defendant as possible. These have been extant since February 2020 so I would be inclined to put him on the sightlink (video link from prison) and deal with him.

“Given the plea of guilty (for murder), he will be subject to a period of life imprisonment, subject to a tariff hearing. So I think, I would be inclined to clear up these matters and then the sentencing judge in the Crown Court can have a complete picture of the defendant.”