Acheson and Glover (AG) Paving and Building Products have raised £10k for Macmillan Cancer Support after the charity was selected by staff to be their official 2022 charity partner.

Throughout the year, staff and customers fundraised for the charity to raise the significant amount.

Cancer can affect people’s lives in many ways, including their physical health, mental wellbeing, relationships, work and money. Macmillan is doing whatever it takes to support people in Northern Ireland from the moment they are diagnosed. The charity provides services including information and support, benefits advice, and physical activity programmes.

AG staff fundraised with a variety of activities including a Macmillan Coffee Morning, hosting an employee ‘beard off’ competition, as well as donations made by staff and visitors at AG’s Outdoor Living Show events. To increase their total, AG held a Christmas raffle and made a donation for every employee who completed an internal survey.

Pictured, from left, Richard Greg, Joanne Young, Caoimhe Conway, Eimear Wilson.

Joanne Young, senior fundraising manager for Macmillan in Northern Ireland said, said, “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at AG for their incredible support throughout 2022. To put their fantastic fundraising in context, £10,000 could provide a Macmillan grant for almost 30 people in NI, or fund a Macmillan Nurse for over 300 hours.

Stephen Acheson, chief executive officer at AG said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Macmillan cancer support. It is a truly terrific organisation that provides support for those who have received a cancer diagnosis.

