March meeting of Mosside WI

Teresa Patton, Assistant Secretary, Sam Cunningham, Age NI and President Mary McCracken

Sam gave a very informative chat about the services of Age NI and challenged members with a quiz.

He told members that 500,000 older people in the UK go 5-6 days without seeing or speaking to anyone and that the television is their main course of company.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He encouraged everyone to volunteer, as there are many different aspects of the organisation; from ringing an elderly person once a week, to helping with the singing, reading, or relaxation groups.

Mosside WI Ladies at the March meeting

Teresa Patton thanked Sam for coming to the meeting.

The competition for identifying baby photos was won by Mandy Christie.