‘More Than a Band: Past, Present and Proud’, a special marching band exhibition will be taking place on Friday, June 27 at 7pm in Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

The event warmly welcomes all members of the public to experience the rich musical, cultural and community legacy of local marching bands.

Live entertainment on the night will be provided by The Ulster Grenadiers, Star of Knockagh and more.

The evening will begin with entertainment and then the official opening of the exhibition, offering visitors a visual journey through the history, influence and continued relevance of the band scene across East Antrim and beyond.

Organisers said: “Whether you’re a lifelong band member, a family supporter, or simply curious about the vibrant world of marching bands, this event is not to be missed. Come and discover why we are ‘More Than a Band.’”