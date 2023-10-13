Marcin Kulinski: police appeal over missing person last seen in area of Holywell Hospital
Antrim Police are currently appealing to the public for information relating to missing person Marcin Kulinski.
Marcin was last seen in the area of Holywell Hospital, Antrim, at 1pm yesterday (Thursday).
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Marcin is described as 170cm in height, medium build, short dark blonde hair, blue eyes with possible tattoos on his forearms.
"He is believed to be wearing black jogging trousers, black trainers, a red checked shirt / coat with grey hood and is wearing a silver ring on his index finger.
"We are currently requesting that any member of the public who has information regarding Marcin, or believes they have observed him, to please contact 101, quoting police reference #1047 12/10/23.