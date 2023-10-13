Antrim Police are currently appealing to the public for information relating to missing person Marcin Kulinski.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marcin was last seen in the area of Holywell Hospital, Antrim, at 1pm yesterday (Thursday).

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Marcin is described as 170cm in height, medium build, short dark blonde hair, blue eyes with possible tattoos on his forearms.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say Marcin Kulinski was last seen in the area of Holywell Hospital, Antrim. Photo by: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is believed to be wearing black jogging trousers, black trainers, a red checked shirt / coat with grey hood and is wearing a silver ring on his index finger.