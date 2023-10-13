Register
Marcin Kulinski: police appeal over missing person last seen in area of Holywell Hospital

Antrim Police are currently appealing to the public for information relating to missing person Marcin Kulinski.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:12 BST
Marcin was last seen in the area of Holywell Hospital, Antrim, at 1pm yesterday (Thursday).

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Marcin is described as 170cm in height, medium build, short dark blonde hair, blue eyes with possible tattoos on his forearms.

Police say Marcin Kulinski was last seen in the area of Holywell Hospital, Antrim. Photo by: GooglePolice say Marcin Kulinski was last seen in the area of Holywell Hospital, Antrim. Photo by: Google
"He is believed to be wearing black jogging trousers, black trainers, a red checked shirt / coat with grey hood and is wearing a silver ring on his index finger.

"We are currently requesting that any member of the public who has information regarding Marcin, or believes they have observed him, to please contact 101, quoting police reference #1047 12/10/23.

Related topics:PSNIAntrim