Marcin Kulinski. Photo provided by PSNI

PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Marcin Kulinski.

In a statement, police said: “Marcin has not been heard from since 08:30 hours on 15/12/24. He is believed to be in the Belfast area.

"He is described as being 174cm in height, with dark blonde hair and a dark blonde goatee beard. He has tattoos on his neck and knuckles.

"He was last seen wearing a black and red puffa type coat and black cargo trousers.”

If anyone has seen Marcin or knows of his whereabouts they area asked to contact 101 using the reference number 145 of 15/12/24.