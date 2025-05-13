Marconi Run is ready, set, go thanks to Ballycastle sponsors
The Marconi Run returns to Ballycastle on May 25 thanks to sponsor McCormick Contracts.
The event will take place starting at 10am from the tennis courts at Ballycastle seafront.
Participants will follow a stunning route along the flat, fast, Carrickmore Road and the return leg will feature a challenging climb up towards Corrymeela.
What goes up must come down...and on the descent, runners will enjoy some of the best views the Causeway Coast has to offer before they make your way back to the seafront area.
All participants will receive a much sought after medal designed especially for the occasion, with prizes up for grabs for the top three male and female finishers, and age categories as well.
There will also be a post-race picnic to look forward which is always a highlight of the day. Entries can be made here