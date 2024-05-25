Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say they are concerned for the whereabouts of Marcus McIlwrath, who is missing from the Lisburn area.

Marcus was last seen at approximately 7.00am on Friday, May 24.

He is described as 5ft 8in in height, of slim build and has shaved short blonde hair. He is wearing a navy puffa coat with fur-lined hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and white Nike trainers with black tick.