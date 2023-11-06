Margaret Small (76) named as woman who died after Larne collision
Margaret Small, from the Larne area, died in hospital after the incident on Wednesday, November 1.
A Funeral Times website notice said Margaret Small (nee Teggart) was: “Beloved wife of the late Stewart, much loved mother of Leanne and husband Trevor, Lisa and partner John, James and partner Rachelle, devoted nana of Jordan, Ryley, Erin, Jorga and James”.
“Always loved and remembered by all the family circle.”
Appealing for information about the incident, Sergeant Green, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The collision, involving a white Nissan X-trail and a white Scania lorry, occurred shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, at the Pound Street junction with the A8.
“Two other people were taken to hospital following the collision, however, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed it, or has any dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 1/11/23.”