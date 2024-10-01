Mariana Ilia. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Mid Ulster have asked for help from the public to help locate a woman and two children who have been reported missing.

Officers said they are increasingly concerned for Mariana Ilia, who is 42, along with Eduado Ilia (11) and four-year-old Evenlene Ilia.

They were last seen in the Stewartstown area.

Police posted a photo of Mariana on social media in the hope that someone may have spotted her, although they have no pictures of the children at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number CC2024092701221.