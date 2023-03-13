Marie Curie ball marks its 25th anniversary with gala fundraiser in Cookstown

Local man Cathal McGurk is the driving force behind Marie Curie’s Dungannon fundraising group which is organising the gala fundraiser next Saturday night once again at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown.

Supported by committee members Margaret Gallagher, Ellen Campbell and Kieran Loughran, Cathal hopes the local public will continue to support the ball as they had done in the past.

“We have been overwhelmed with the goodwill and support we have already received in resuming the ball and we know that we are going to throw the best night of them all,” said Cathal.

“Tennent’s are supporting our drinks reception and we have received amazing prizes for our tombola and charity auction and raffle. There will be a superb dinner and music from Reverb so it’s time for everybody to get their glam on and party for a great cause.”

The McGurk family at the last Ball in March 2020, from left brother Simon, dad Gerry, mum Geraldine and Cathal.

Cathal’s grandfather, John Barr, a farmer, died of cancer in March 2009 at the age of 71, and it was his wish that he could remain at home during his final months.

The 34-year-old was so thankful for the care his grandfather received from Marie Curie’s community nursing service that he raised £3,800 from a charity night he organised.

He then joined the Dungannon Marie Curie group in November 2009, and has been a committee member ever since.

“My grandfather was nursed at home by Marie Curie along with district nurses for several weeks and it was what he wanted as he did not like hospitals. His wife Josie, my Granny died in May 2008, just 10 months before him. It was very important for us all for him to be at home as we all could come and go as we pleased to visit him. If we wanted to sit all night, we could do as there was no one to chase us out,” explained Cathal.

“My Mum and her brothers and sisters basically all moved back home for the month before he died and it was good for them to have that special time with Granda.”