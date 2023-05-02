Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
7 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
9 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
9 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
10 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Mark Begley: police issue missing person appeal for man (33)

Police in North Belfast say they are concerned over the whereabouts of a 33-year-old man.

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2023, 22:32 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 22:32 BST

Mark Begley was last seen on Cliftonville road, Belfast, heading in the direction of Antrim Road around 6.19pm on Tuesday (May 2).

In an appeal for help to locate Mark, Police stated: “He is described as five foot six inches in height, medium build, brown hair, blue eyes, wearing a red velvet tracksuit with a flowery khaki shirt on top.

"If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact us on the non-emergency number of 101 and quote reference number 1702 of the 2nd May 2023.”

Most Popular
Mark BegleyMark Begley
Mark Begley
Read More
Record number of food parcels handed out in Antrim and Newtownabbey last year
Related topics:PoliceCliftonville