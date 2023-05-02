Police in North Belfast say they are concerned over the whereabouts of a 33-year-old man.

Mark Begley was last seen on Cliftonville road, Belfast, heading in the direction of Antrim Road around 6.19pm on Tuesday (May 2).

In an appeal for help to locate Mark, Police stated: “He is described as five foot six inches in height, medium build, brown hair, blue eyes, wearing a red velvet tracksuit with a flowery khaki shirt on top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact us on the non-emergency number of 101 and quote reference number 1702 of the 2nd May 2023.”