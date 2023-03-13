Poignant tributes have been paid following the sudden passing of “much loved” brass tutor, Mark Bingham.

The Carrickfergus resident passed away on March 9.

A post on the Funeral Times site described him as the “much loved husband to Jacklin, dearly loved stepfather of Anna, husband Ryan, Sarah and partner Scott, devoted son of Roy and Doreen, dear brother of Gary, wife Andrea, Steven, wife Kim, Cara and husband Ian and a beloved uncle to all his nephews and nieces.”

Following news of Mr Bingham’s passing, emotional tributes have been paid by schools and musical societies across east Antrim.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Whiteabbey Primary School said: “We regret to inform our school community of the sudden death of our brass tutor, Mr Mark Bingham.

"Mr Bingham was an excellent brass tutor and a kind and compassionate colleague who we will all miss very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark's wife Jacklin, Anna and Sarah and all those who loved him at this very sad time.”

A spokesperson for Carrickfergus Grammar Music Society stated: “It is with an incredible sense of shock and sadness that we learned of the sudden death of our friend, and husband of Jacklin our brass tutor, Mark Bingham.

“Mark may have been some of our students’ brass tutor at one of our local primary schools and of course as a member of Third Carrick Band he was no stranger to Carrick Grammar Music Department most recently being part of the great concert staged last autumn. Mark was also the step-dad to Anna, one of our wonderful former students and musicians.

“Mark was a fabulous solo cornet player, fine arranger for brass bands, and mentor to many musicians around the province.

“Our thoughts are now with Jacklin and her girls, Anna and Sarah, and of course we assure them of our support now and far into the future. We offer them our deepest sympathy at this time when words are simply not enough.”

Commenting on the school’s website, a spokesperson for Ballyclare High said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of colleague Mark Bingham. Mark was a valued member of the music department where he worked as a peripatetic brass tutor for the last two years.

"An inspiration and caring character who enthused his pupils with his love of music and a truly talented musician. Ballyclare High staff and pupils extend their deepest sympathies to his wife, children, parents and family at this time.”

Mr Bingham was a member of Third Carrickfergus Band. Paying tribute, a spokesperson for the band said: “It is with immense shock and extreme sadness that we learned of the sudden and untimely death of our esteemed member Mark Bingham early on Thursday morning.

"Mark wasn’t just one of our solo cornet players, but he was also a very fine arranger for us, teacher/mentor to many and close friend to all in the band plus a constant source of ideas/advice from his wealth of experience on all things relating to brass bands. More importantly Mark was also half of one of our husband-and-wife ‘dream teams’ with Jacklin, our Soprano Cornet player, who has lost the love of her life.“On behalf of the entire Third Carrick family, we extend our deepest sympathy to Jacklin, Anna and Sarah and the entire Bingham family circle and we can assure them of our love and support throughout the difficult times ahead. Such an exceptional musician and wonderful human being, taken way too soon! Rest in Peace ‘Bingy.”

Mark had previously been a member of 1st Old Boys Band, Belfast. The band’s Honourary President, Joe Cassells, explained: “It was with deep and profound sadness that the conductor, committee and players of the 1st Old Boys Silver Band learnt of the passing of our friend and former player Mark Bingham. ‘Bingy’, as he was known, joined the band in the mid 1980s at the age of 16 as principal cornet, and proudly held that position for over 30 years.

"As a player, he won numerous best soloist prizes with the band and displayed exemplary leadership of his section in many contest victories. He also played in a range of other music groups and ensembles. He just loved to play, and would never refuse a request from other bands to guest with them. He memorably guested with the Fodens band on their first visit to Belfast in the early 1990s, and on further occasions at the annual Armagh summer school.

"He was a great encourager to younger band members and, along with his wife Jacklin, set up and ran the 1st Old Boys Youth Band for over 10 years. Many of those young players graduated into the senior band under Mark and Jacklin’s tutelage, and owe him a huge debt. He also taught brass (and wind) instruments in many schools across Belfast and further afield.

“He was highly regarded by the band and his many friends across the Northern Ireland band and wider music scene. And he was a good man - always welcoming, glad to see you, and cheerful. The band and all his friends will miss him.

“Above all else, he was a loving husband and father and our thoughts and prayers are with Jacklin, Anna and Sarah, and Mark’s wider family circle at this difficult time.”

A service of thanksgiving for Mark`s life will be held in Christchurch Oakfield drive Carrickfergus BT38 7SP on Monday, March 20 at 12.30pm and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium for a private cremation with family and close friends.

