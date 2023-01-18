Poignant tributes have been paid to Chairman of Barn United FC, Mark Brown.

Mark Brown. (Pic Barn United).

The news of Mr Brown’s passing was announced on the Carrick-based club’s Facebook page today (Wednesday).

A club spokesperson said: “It’s with deep regret that we announce the passing of our club Chairman, Mark Brown (Browner).

"Browner has been involved in Barn United FC for over 20 years and will be sorely missed by all. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and of course one of our own Conor, our 1s goalkeeper.

"The club will not be the same. Sleep tight Browner.”

Posting on social media, East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch said: “I’m shocked to hear of Mark’s passing. Deepest sympathy to Conor and the whole family circle.”

Tributes have also been paid by neighbouring sports clubs.

A spokesperson for Red Star FC Carrickfergus said: “Very sad news. Condolences to all Mark’s family and friends and everyone involved with Barn United from us all at Red Star Football Club.”

A Castle Hockey Club spokespeson said: “Sincere condolences to family, friends, and club mates from all at Castle Hockey Club.”

Glenkeen Avenue-based side, Greenisland FC also paid tribute. A club spokesperson said: “On behalf of all at Greenisland FC we send our heartfelt condolences to Mark's family, friends and also to all at Barn United Football Club.”

