Mark Pollock: PSNI issue urgent appeal to find man last seen at hospital
Police officers have launched an urgent appeal on social media to trace missing person, Mark Pollock.
Posting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are concerned for the whereabouts of Mark Pollock.
“Mark left Antrim Area Hospital yesterday evening (Monday) and the attached image shows what he was wearing.
Most Popular
“If you have seen or see Mark, please get in touch with police and quote reference CC2022082202064.”