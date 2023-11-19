Mark Staffurth: police issue appeal to help trace 70-year-old last seen at Larne harbour
Police say they are concerned for a 70-year-old man last seen in the Larne harbour area on November 13.
Mark Staffurth is described as 5’ 8” tall, bald with a grey beard and blue eyes, and wearing a navy puffa style jacket, dark blue workman trousers and dark boots.
"If you see Mark, or you know him and have any information about her please contact us via 101 quoting reference 781 17/11/23,” said a police spokesperson.