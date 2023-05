Markethill band parade to attract thousands as Mullabrack Accordion celebrates 40 years

More than 35 bands are expected at a parade in Markethill on Friday evening (May 26) as hosts Mullabrack Accordion celebrate their 40th anniversary year.

A spokesperson for Mullabrack Accordion Band said members would love to see a good turnout of bands and spectators to help them celebrate the special milestone.

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 7.30pm and takes the following route:

Mullabrack Accordion Band stepping out at Scarva on July 13, 2022. Picture: Tony Hendron

Main Street

Castleview Road

Fairgreen Road

Newry Street

Main Street

Castleview Road / Masonic Hall

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade.