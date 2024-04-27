Markethill band parade to attract thousands to Co Armagh village
A big band parade is expected to attract thousands to the Co Armagh village of Markethill on Saturday evening.
Members of Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band are hoping for a good turnout for their annual parade, with visiting bands from across the county and further afield taking part.
A good crowd of spectators is also expected to line the streets to watch the event.
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade begins at 7pm and will follow this route:
- Orange Hall Main Street
- Fairgreen Road
- Newry Street
- *Turn at Forest View*
- Newry Street
- Main Street
- Orange Hall
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be join in the parade along with hosts Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band:
- Pride of the Village
- Ulster First Flute
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band
- Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Ballymacall
- Tamnamore
- Kilcluney Flute Band
- Craigavon True Blues
- Pomeroy Flute Band
- Blair Memorial
- Tullyhappy Accordion Band
- Dervock Young Defenders
- South Down Defenders Flute Band
- Downshire Guilding Star
- Bessbrook True Blues
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- John Hunter Accordion Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Skeogh
- Loyal sons of Benagh
- Magherveely Flute Band
- Cloughfern Young Conquerors FB
- Star of the Down Flute Band
- Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band
- Pride of the Hill Carnmoney
- Mullaghbrack Accordion
- Synotts True Blue Flute Band
- Aughnagurgan Accordian
- Tullyvalley Silver Band
- Markethill Volunteers Flute Band
- Cormeen Rising Sons
- Armagh True Blues
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders
- MYD and Rising Sons of the Valley
- Red Hand Defenders
- Enniskillen Fusiliers
- Blackskull Orange and Blue
