Members of Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band are hoping for a good turnout for their annual parade, with visiting bands from across the county and further afield taking part.

A good crowd of spectators is also expected to line the streets to watch the event.

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 7pm and will follow this route:

Orange Hall Main Street

Fairgreen Road

Newry Street

*Turn at Forest View*

Newry Street

Main Street

Orange Hall

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be join in the parade along with hosts Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band: