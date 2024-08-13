Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The spectacular sight of a mass band will round off Mavemacullan Accordion Band’s annual parade in Markethill on Wednesday evening.

Members of the host band are hoping for a good turnout of participants and spectators for their big night.

A spokesperson commented on social media: “Really looking forward to seeing all the bands back and welcoming a few new bands this year.”

The parade could see as many as 50 bands stepping out through Markethill on August 14 from 7,30pm.

Mavemacullen Accordion Band members pictured at the Pride Of The Birches Accordion Band annual parade in June. Included are from left, Laura Black, Thomas Black (8), Courtney Dale, Sophie Lamont (7) and Isabella Dale. PT25-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

According to the Northern Ireland Parades Commission, the following bands are listed as potentially taking part, along with the host band:

Allistragh Flute Band

Aughnagurgan Accordion Band

Ballyrea Boyne Defenders

Ballytyrone Accordion Band

Bessbrook True Blues

Carnagh Accordion Band

Corkley Pipe Band

Downshire Guiding Star

Armagh True Blues

Drum Accordion Band

Drumderg Flute Band

Rising Sons of William Cormeen

Enagh Accordion Band

Geoghegan Memorial Pipe Band

Dunloy Accordion Band

Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band

John Hunter Memorial Accordion Band

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band

Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band

Mullabrack Accordion Band

Portadown Defenders

Portadown True Blues

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band

Poyntzpass Silver Band

Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band

Whitewater Pipe Band

Corbet Accordion Band

Tullyvallen Silver Band

Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band

Lisbellaw Accordion Band

Drumbanagher Accordion Band

Hillhaven Flute Band

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Killeen Pipe Band

Clontibret Pipe Band

Belleek Accordion Band

Derryfubble Accordion Band

Knockloughrim Accordion Band

Donaghmore Accordion Band

Ardarragh Accordion Band

Castlederg Young Loyalist Flute Band

Synotts True Blues Flute Band

The Commons Silver Band

The Bush Flute Band

Blackskull Flute Band

Ballinamallard Accordion Band

Clogher Flute Band

Portrush Sons of Ulster

Magheraveely Flute Band

Legananny Accordion Band Rathfriland

Staffordstown Accordion Band

Monaghan Fife and Drum

Inver Flute Band

Star of David Accordion Band

Aghavilly Accordion Band

Chambre Flute Band

Aughlisnafin Accordion Band

Tullyhappy Accordion Band Belleek Accordion Band