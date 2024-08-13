Markethill expected to welcome big turnout for Mavemacullan Accordion Band's annual parade
The spectacular sight of a mass band will round off Mavemacullan Accordion Band’s annual parade in Markethill on Wednesday evening.
Members of the host band are hoping for a good turnout of participants and spectators for their big night.
A spokesperson commented on social media: “Really looking forward to seeing all the bands back and welcoming a few new bands this year.”
The parade could see as many as 50 bands stepping out through Markethill on August 14 from 7,30pm.
According to the Northern Ireland Parades Commission, the following bands are listed as potentially taking part, along with the host band:
- Allistragh Flute Band
- Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders
- Ballytyrone Accordion Band
- Bessbrook True Blues
- Carnagh Accordion Band
- Corkley Pipe Band
- Downshire Guiding Star
- Armagh True Blues
- Drum Accordion Band
- Drumderg Flute Band
- Rising Sons of William Cormeen
- Enagh Accordion Band
- Geoghegan Memorial Pipe Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band
- John Hunter Memorial Accordion Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Mullabrack Accordion Band
- Portadown Defenders
- Portadown True Blues
- Pride of the Birches Accordion Band
- Poyntzpass Silver Band
- Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band
- Whitewater Pipe Band
- Corbet Accordion Band
- Tullyvallen Silver Band
- Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band
- Lisbellaw Accordion Band
- Drumbanagher Accordion Band
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- Edgarstown Accordion Band
- Killeen Pipe Band
- Clontibret Pipe Band
- Belleek Accordion Band
- Derryfubble Accordion Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Donaghmore Accordion Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalist Flute Band
- Synotts True Blues Flute Band
- The Commons Silver Band
- The Bush Flute Band
- Blackskull Flute Band
- Ballinamallard Accordion Band
- Clogher Flute Band
- Portrush Sons of Ulster
- Magheraveely Flute Band
- Legananny Accordion Band Rathfriland
- Staffordstown Accordion Band
- Monaghan Fife and Drum
- Inver Flute Band
- Star of David Accordion Band
- Aghavilly Accordion Band
- Chambre Flute Band
- Aughlisnafin Accordion Band
Tullyhappy Accordion Band
