Markethill Livestock raises £46,530 in memory of little Theo Hill

The money was raised through the Markethill Christmas Charity Show and Sale which was held in memory of one-year-old Theo Hill who passed away in October 2021.

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Rory Best is an ambassador for the Cancer Fund for Children.

He was also attending the cheque presentation as a friend of the Hewitt family who own Markethill Livestock.

Cancer Fund for Children’s Ambassador, former Ulster and Ireland Rugby captain Rory Best is presented with a cheque for £46,530 by Louise Hill, Amy Muldrew and Jamie Hewitt from Markethill Livestock Sales. The funds were raised through a Christmas Charity Show and Sale which was held in memory of one-year-old Theo Hill who passed away in October 2021.

The charity’s chief executive Phil Alexander gratefully received the donation and thanked Markethill Livestock for their incredible generosity.

“Behind every childhood cancer diagnosis, a whole family is affected.

“Markethill Livestock’s donation will help us make a real difference to so many children and families whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

“We want to thank everyone who donated or took part in the auction.

“We are extremely grateful to the wider Markethill Livestock family for their incredible generosity.”

Amy Muldrew of Markethill Livestock said “We as a family have seen first hand the impact that Cancer Fund for Children have, and we cannot thank our customers and staff enough for their generosity.

“We are humbled to part of a farming community who give so generously to enable the vital work of Cancer Fund for Children in caring for sick children and their families during some of the most difficult days.”

The funds raised will help Cancer Fund for Children provide emotional and social support to children and young people living with cancer and their families, as well as providing free therapeutic short breaks for the whole family in the charity’s therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle Co. Down.

Every week in Northern Ireland another three children and young people aged 0-24 years old will be diagnosed with cancer and many more young people will be struggling to cope with the cancer of a parent.

Cancer Fund for Children is there to help, guide and support families. Through services including individual support, group support and therapeutic short breaks Cancer Fund for Children empowers, connects and strengthens family members so they feel better equipped to cope with the emotional impact of cancer. The charity also provide s bereavement support to help families cope with the death of a child or parent.