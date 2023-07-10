Register
Markethill mini Twelfth: 27 of the best pictures as crowds gather for annual event oranised by Markethill District LOL No 10

There was a big turnout Markethill on Saturday evening for the annual mini Twelfth celebrations.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST

Organised by Markethill District LOL No 10, the event brought an opportunity for the Orange culture and heritage of the town and local area to be showcased.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of this year’s parade.

Prepared for the low evening sunlight during the Mini 12th parade in Markethill. PT27-274.

1. Shades of orange

Prepared for the low evening sunlight during the Mini 12th parade in Markethill. PT27-274. Photo: Tony Hendron

Two-week-old Jonathan Ritchie-Hill was brought to his first parade on Saturday by his parents, Joanne and Nathan when they attended the mini 12th parade in Markethill. PT27-264.

2. First ever parade

Two-week-old Jonathan Ritchie-Hill was brought to his first parade on Saturday by his parents, Joanne and Nathan when they attended the mini 12th parade in Markethill. PT27-264. Photo: Tony Hendron

Brethren on the march during the Markethill mini 12th parade ion Saturday evening. PT27 273.

3. Boys in blue

Brethren on the march during the Markethill mini 12th parade ion Saturday evening. PT27 273. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of Tullyhappy Accordion Band making their way through Markethill town centre during Saturday night's mini 12th parade. PT27-275.

4. Happy on parade

Members of Tullyhappy Accordion Band making their way through Markethill town centre during Saturday night's mini 12th parade. PT27-275. Photo: Tony Hendron

