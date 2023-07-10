Markethill mini Twelfth: 27 of the best pictures as crowds gather for annual event oranised by Markethill District LOL No 10
There was a big turnout Markethill on Saturday evening for the annual mini Twelfth celebrations.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
Organised by Markethill District LOL No 10, the event brought an opportunity for the Orange culture and heritage of the town and local area to be showcased.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of this year’s parade.
Page 1 of 7