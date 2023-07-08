Markethill will be filled with the sounds of music and marching feet this evening (Saturday) for the annual mini Twelfth celebrations.

Organisers Markethill District LOL No 10 are encouraging a good turnout of participants and spectators for the event.

"For several decades the Orange heritage of the town and local area has came together in advance of the 'big day' itself, to showcase its pride in its heritage and culture,” a spokesperson for the District lodge said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our 12 Lodges now have well in excess of 500 men. We have a thriving junior lodge, as well as several female lodges and junior girls. All will be on show. The banners will all be there, with all accompanied by our vibrant marching bands and our ever-present Lambeg drums.

Standard bearers of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill, pictured before the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade. Included are from left, Zara Johnston, Rosir Carson, Samantha Milligan and Laura Livingstone. Picture: Tony Hendron

"Should be a great night, make your plans now to be there.

"Looking like it’s going to be good weather and lining up to be a great showing.

“All visiting brethren will be made most welcome in the ranks.”

The procession moves off from the old Gosford Hotel site (near the Masonic Hall) at 7.30pm sharp and will take the following route:

Fairgreen Road

Keady Street

Main Street

Newry Street

Main Street

old hotel site

Which bands are taking part?

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:

Tullyhappy Coronation Accordion Band

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band

Belleek Accordion Band

John Hunter Accordion Band

Mullabrack Accordion Band

Enagh Accordion Band

Lattery Fife and Drum

Redrock Flute Band

Meanwhile, District 10's annual pre-Twelfth services come to a conclusion tomorrow (Sunday). On Sunday morning, members of Mullabrack Hearts of Steel LOL 1406 host their annual service in the Parish Church at 11.30am. A short procession will form at the Mullabrack Road at 11am.

The annual District service will be held on Sunday afternoon and this year it is being held in Markethill Free Presbyterian, conducted by Rev Andrew Patterson. The procession will form adjacent to the Masonic Hall at 3pm to proceed for service at 3.30pm.