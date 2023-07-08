Register
Markethill mini Twelfth to 'showcase area's heritage and culture'

Markethill will be filled with the sounds of music and marching feet this evening (Saturday) for the annual mini Twelfth celebrations.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Organisers Markethill District LOL No 10 are encouraging a good turnout of participants and spectators for the event.

"For several decades the Orange heritage of the town and local area has came together in advance of the 'big day' itself, to showcase its pride in its heritage and culture,” a spokesperson for the District lodge said.

"Our 12 Lodges now have well in excess of 500 men. We have a thriving junior lodge, as well as several female lodges and junior girls. All will be on show. The banners will all be there, with all accompanied by our vibrant marching bands and our ever-present Lambeg drums.

Standard bearers of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill, pictured before the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade. Included are from left, Zara Johnston, Rosir Carson, Samantha Milligan and Laura Livingstone. Picture: Tony HendronStandard bearers of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill, pictured before the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade. Included are from left, Zara Johnston, Rosir Carson, Samantha Milligan and Laura Livingstone. Picture: Tony Hendron
Standard bearers of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill, pictured before the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade. Included are from left, Zara Johnston, Rosir Carson, Samantha Milligan and Laura Livingstone. Picture: Tony Hendron

"Should be a great night, make your plans now to be there.

"Looking like it’s going to be good weather and lining up to be a great showing.

“All visiting brethren will be made most welcome in the ranks.”

The procession moves off from the old Gosford Hotel site (near the Masonic Hall) at 7.30pm sharp and will take the following route:

  • Fairgreen Road
  • Keady Street
  • Main Street
  • Newry Street
  • Main Street
  • old hotel site

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join the parade:

  • Tullyhappy Coronation Accordion Band
  • Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
  • Belleek Accordion Band
  • John Hunter Accordion Band
  • Mullabrack Accordion Band
  • Enagh Accordion Band
  • Lattery Fife and Drum
  • Redrock Flute Band

Meanwhile, District 10's annual pre-Twelfth services come to a conclusion tomorrow (Sunday). On Sunday morning, members of Mullabrack Hearts of Steel LOL 1406 host their annual service in the Parish Church at 11.30am. A short procession will form at the Mullabrack Road at 11am.

The annual District service will be held on Sunday afternoon and this year it is being held in Markethill Free Presbyterian, conducted by Rev Andrew Patterson. The procession will form adjacent to the Masonic Hall at 3pm to proceed for service at 3.30pm.

All brethren, juniors and ladies are requested to attend both services and a warm invitation is extended to visiting brethren.

