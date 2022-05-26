Markethill parade to feature more than 30 bands

The event is due to start at 7.45pm at Castle View Road, following a route along Fair Green Road, Newry Street and then on Main Street to the Masonic Hall.
A spokesperson for the band urged everyone interested to turn out for the event.
"We hope you can all come and show us your support," the spokesperson said.
Which bands are taking part in the parade?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected:
Cormeen Flute Band
Ardarragh Accordion Band
Loyal sons of Benagh
Markethill Protestant Boys
Upper Bann Fusiliers
Corbet Accordion Band
Kilcluney Flute Band
Corkley Pipe Band
Pride of the Birches
Portadown True Blues Flute Band
Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band
John Hunter Accordion Band
Pride of Ballinran
Knockanin Accordion Band
Ballyrea Boyne Defenders
Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band
Carnagh Accordion Band
Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band
Tullyvalley Silver Band
Bessbrook Flute Band
Dunloy Accordion Band
Ballymacall Flute Band
Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
Mavemacullen Accordion Band
Portadown Defenders Flute Band
Armagh True Blues Band
South Down Defenders Flute Band
Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
Moneyslane Melody Flute Band
Enagh Accordion Band
Derryfubble Accordion Band
Drumbanagher Accordion Band
Aghvilly Accordion Band