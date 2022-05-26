Markethill parade to feature more than 30 bands

More than 30 bands are expected to take part in the Markethill parade.

The event is due to start at 7.45pm at Castle View Road, following a route along Fair Green Road, Newry Street and then on Main Street to the Masonic Hall.

A spokesperson for the band urged everyone interested to turn out for the event.

"We hope you can all come and show us your support," the spokesperson said.

Which bands are taking part in the parade?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected:

Cormeen Flute Band

Ardarragh Accordion Band

Loyal sons of Benagh

Markethill Protestant Boys

Upper Bann Fusiliers

Corbet Accordion Band

Kilcluney Flute Band

Corkley Pipe Band

Pride of the Birches

Portadown True Blues Flute Band

Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band

John Hunter Accordion Band

Pride of Ballinran

Knockanin Accordion Band

Ballyrea Boyne Defenders

Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band

Carnagh Accordion Band

Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band

Tullyvalley Silver Band

Bessbrook Flute Band

Dunloy Accordion Band

Ballymacall Flute Band

Aughnagurgan Accordion Band

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Armagh True Blues Band

South Down Defenders Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band

Moneyslane Melody Flute Band

Enagh Accordion Band

Derryfubble Accordion Band

Drumbanagher Accordion Band