Posing for the camera with some seasonal headgear at the Markethill switch-on.

Markethill, Richhill and Tandragee Christmas lights switch-on ceremonies in pictures

Families gathered for the Christmas lights switch-ons in Markethill, Richhill and Tandragee to officially welcome this year’s festive season.

By Valerie Martin
13 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 12:46pm

Each area had a mini twilight market with a variety of fabulous stalls featuring artisan food and drinks, arts and crafts and unique gift ideas that definitely helped to help with Christmas gift shopping.

Local school choirs sang carols, merry music was played, little ones danced and, of course, Santa Claus himself took time out of his busy schedule to switch on the all important Christmas tree lights.

1. Smiles for Santa

Santa got a warm welcome at the Markethill Christmas lights switch-on event.

2. Special memories

Santa stopped off in Markethill for the festive switch-on.

3. Fun night out

Enjoying the festive fun in Markethill.

4. Wrapped up for Christmas

Keeping warm at the Markethill switch-on.

