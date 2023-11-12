Tributes have been paid to a ‘loving wife’ and ‘devoted’ mother-of-three who has died as a result of a road tragedy in Co Armagh which claimed the life of her husband a week earlier.

Ciera Grimley lost her fight for life on Saturday (November 11), the same day as a funeral service was held for her friend Ciara McElvanna, who also died of injuries sustained in the horrific four-vehicle crash on the Gosford Road near Markethill in the early hours of Saturday, November 4.

Mrs Grimley’s husband Patrick died at the scene of the collision. The couple, from Kilcreevy Road, Madden in Co Armagh, had been travelling home in a minibus taxi after celebrating Mr Grimley’s 40th birthday in Dundalk.

Nine ambulance crews attended the scene with those injured taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Ciera and Patrick Grimley who died as a result of a road traffic collision near Markethill. Picture: family

Madden Raparees GAC said it was with ‘the heaviest of hearts’ that members learned of the passing of Mrs Grimley, a member and friend of the club where her husband served as secretary.

"Ciera was a loving, caring and supportive wife to Patrick RIP and a devoted mummy to Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla. Ciera, along with Patrick, spent many evenings supporting their children in their many hobbies and activities. Their passion for the GAA seen them follow club and county throughout Ireland, creating precious memories in the process.

"We offer our prayers at this particularly sad time for her children, parents Eugene and Bridie, brother Paul, sisters Donna, Sarah-Jane and Julie, and the wider Geraghty and Grimley families.

"Our thoughts remain with all those within our community recovering at this time. Also, for those impacted by recent events, can we ask you to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the days, weeks and months ahead."

Ciara McElvanna. Picture: family

Redmond O'Hanlon GAC said ‘the heart has been ripped out of the community in Madden, following the news of Ciera Grimley’s passing’.

"God bless her poor children, give them the strength to go forward, without their beautiful mummy and daddy.

"The Armagh GAA family will support them in every way possible, please continue to pray for those who are still recovering from this horrendous accident.

"Our thoughts are also with our fellow Gaels at Madden Raparees, God be with you all through these darkest of days.”

The governors and staff of St Patrick’s Primary School, Armagh also shared their ‘deep sadness’ at the news of Mrs Grimley’s death.

"Ciera worked in St. Patrick’s in 2021-2022 as a classroom assistant in Primary 2. Her kind nature and caring instincts were on show each and every day that she worked in our school, quickly establishing a strong bond with her colleagues and the pupils she was helping,” a spokesperson for the school said.

"Ciera was always able to find the right words to comfort children when they needed it, and to encourage growth and development in their learning and their play. Her love for helping and nurturing children was evident in her approach to her role in St. Patrick’s, and Ciera left a lasting impression on those who worked closest with her.

"Ciera’s family circle has close connections with St. Patrick’s, with her nieces, nephew and cousins attending both currently and in the past.

"At this time, we offer our sincerest condolences to the Grimley and Geraghty families, and indeed the wider community of Madden, including our friends in St. Joseph’s Primary School Madden and Madden Raparees GAC, and the McElvanna and Haddock families, all of whom will have been affected by untold grief in such tragic circumstances.

"We pray for Ciera’s immediate family, particularly her children, Tagdh, Mya and Cadhla, and ask that God’s light and love will shine upon them, guiding and protecting them in the months and years to come. We hope that her children know that they made both her and their father, Patrick, immeasurably proud in all that they did.”

At his funeral in St Joseph’s Church, Madden, on Wednesday, Fr Sean O’Neill remembered Patrick Grimley as “a young man, family man, community man, generous, thoughtful, vibrant, full of humour”.

He said family was central to Mr Grimley’s life and that he “touched so many lives for the better”.

"Through his love of culture and sport he gave of his time and his talent to instil in others that which was a passion for him.”

In a family notice, Mrs Grimley (nee Geraghty) is described as ‘dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick and devoted mummy to Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla. Loving daughter of Eugene and Bridie and cherished sister to Donna (Young), Sarah-Jane (McCombe),Julie (Grant) and Paul. Loving daughter in law of Brian and Frances.