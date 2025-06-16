Martin Bonnar. Picture: released by PSNI

A body has been found in the search for missing man Martin Bonnar.

The 63-year-old had last been seen in the area of Cave Hill Country Park on Wednesday afternoon, June 4.

Police and Mr Bonnar’s family became increasingly concerned regarding his whereabouts and public appeals were launched to help try to locate him.

On Friday evening, the PSNI posted an update on social media that the appeal had now been cancelled and thanked the public for their help.

K9 Search & Rescue NI said that on Friday morning during a planned search in the Cave Hill area, their team had located a body of a man who had been reported missing for two weeks.

A spokesperson for the charity team said that work by victim recovery dogs Rocko and Koda led to the sad discovery.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time.”