Mary McKeown: Lisburn PSNI appeal to locate missing person
Police say they are concerned for the whereabouts of a woman last seen on Thursday afternoon.
Mary McKeown was last seen in the area of Warren Gardens, Lisburn on April 3 at approximately 2pm.
She is described as 5’ 2” in height, with blonde hair tied up in a bun and wearing glasses. When last seen, Mary was wearing grey joggers, a black top and Nike dunk trainers.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have seen Mary or know of her whereabouts, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 793 of 03/04/25.”
