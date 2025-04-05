Police have thanked the public for their assistance. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police in Lisburn have issued an update after launching an appeal to help locate a young woman.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary McKeown was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Warren Gardens, Lisburn on Thursday.

On Saturday afternoon, police confirmed she had been located.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you for all your assistance in relation to missing person Mary. She has been located safe and well.”