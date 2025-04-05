Mary McKeown: PSNI issue update after appeal for missing person
Police in Lisburn have issued an update after launching an appeal to help locate a young woman.
Mary McKeown was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Warren Gardens, Lisburn on Thursday.
On Saturday afternoon, police confirmed she had been located.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you for all your assistance in relation to missing person Mary. She has been located safe and well.”
