Mary Poppins Festival hosted this weekend in Lurgan in aid of breast cancer charity Knitted Knockers
The event is on Friday December 1 between 6-9pm at the twilight market stalls in the yard used by Knitted Knockers NI.
Lurgan players will be stepping back in time with characters from the story such as Mary Poppins singing live. Other characters, such as Mr and Mrs Banks, Bert the Chimney Sweep and the cook and the maid will also be performing.
Santa will be giving out handmade ‘gonks made by our elf’s and kite making kits’, revealed a member of the Knitted Knockers NI team. There will also be drop in Edwardian style workshops as well as a ‘spoonful of sugar workshop, Dolly mixture’s and more. It is understood many of the products will be made with natural food colouring as traditionally made in Edwardian times.
There will be a Crochet Christmas event where members of the public can learn to crochet Christmas ornament plus Christmas crackers making – it was the Edwardians who introduced the Christmas cracker.
The funds raised at the event will go to support Knitted Knockers Health and Wellbeing Centre.
A spokesperson said: “Knitted Knockers is a group which connects volunteers with breast cancer survivors by providing a community space for teaching of skilled workshops to produce the free knitted knockers knitting on 4 needles, crochet swimming knocker, machine and hand sewing in the production of the Post Surgery underarm cushion, drain bag and soap massage bar.