Chris Clack, a long-standing employee of Massey Ferguson at Banner Lane, will be speaking at a talk and film night organised by Massey Ferguson Worldwide and The Ferguson Club.

A warm invitation is extended to all interested to go along.

“Chris worked with Massey Ferguson at Banner Lane for over 30 years as a demonstrator and instructor,” said one of the event organisers.

Massey Ferguson tractors continue to attract a lot of interest. This picture was taken at an auction in aid of Fields of Life which was held at in Newtownabbey in 2009. Picture: National World

"He started with the 100 series without cabs and worked right through the models ending with the 3000 range. He promises to have a lot of photos and memories of his time with the company.

"For any of you who dealt with Howard Abraham for your tractors, we hope to have their main tractor mechanic, Harry Davison in attendance too and possibly Wesley Cairns...both men are synonymous with the MF range in the Co Armagh area, having both served their time on the grey Fergusons.

"All three men should be fit to answer any questions you may have afterwards.”

A talk by Chris Clack has been organised by Massey Ferguson Worldwide and The Ferguson Club to take place in Mullavilly Parish Centre, 89 Mullavilly Rd, Laurelvale.

Donations received on the night will be for Reverse Rett. Rett Syndrome is a neurological condition which most often strikes previously healthy little girls between their first and second birthday, leaving them with multiple disabilities and medical complexities for life.