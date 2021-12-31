Massive spike in NI Covid rate with more than 7,000 new cases

One more Covid-19-related death has been recorded in the same period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of having a postive test.
In the past seven days 35,107 people have tested positive in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.
This means that since the start of the pandemic there have been 402,069 positive cases.
Over this time there have been 2,980 Covid-related deaths.
According to figures released today, there are currently 314 Covid patients in hospital.
