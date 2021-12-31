Massive spike in NI Covid rate with more than 7,000 new cases

One more Covid-19-related death has been recorded in the same period.

Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of having a postive test.

In the past seven days 35,107 people have tested positive in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

The PHA is urging people to only get a PCR if they have a positive lateral flow test.

This means that since the start of the pandemic there have been 402,069 positive cases.

Over this time there have been 2,980 Covid-related deaths.

According to figures released today, there are currently 314 Covid patients in hospital.