A club spokesperson said: “This year we took 80 athletes - double what we had last year – including kids from as young as four right up until our first ever adult team. We couldn’t be prouder of our first competition of the year!
"A huge well done to all of our athletes and a massive thank you to all of our coaches, junior coaches and volunteers.”
Results:
Open Thunder - 1st; Assassins senior stunt -1st; Lauren and Kerry Senior duo - 1st; Explosion junior stunt - 1st; Snipers youth stunt - 1st; Venom mini stunt - 1st.
H. Stewart and O. Kane youth non tumbling duo - 1st; Mini hurricane - 2nd; E. McIlroy mini solo - 2nd; L. Watt senior solo - 2nd; Tiny storm - 3rd; Mini Raine - 4th; P. Dalzell and F. Campbell youth duo - 3rd; K. Howe senior solo - 3rd.
Senior Cyclones - 4th; P. Calvin and E. Watt duo - 4th; I. Mullan - 4th; Youth Blizzard - 5th; Junior Heatwave - 5th; M. Hutchinson solo – 6th.