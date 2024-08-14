Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to the founder of Good Morning Larne, Matthew Ritchie, who passed away on August 12.

Mr Ritchie, who was known as Matt, received the British Empire Medal in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to older people.

The Craigyhill man was instrumental in the founding of Good Morning Larne, the telephone befriending charity for older and vulnerable residents of the area.

He began by recruiting volunteers and taking referrals for new clients to the service following his retirement in 2006.

Matt Ritchie pictured during a 2018 awards lunch in the Curran Court Hotel in recognition of his dedication and commitment to the Good Morning Larne project. Photo: National World

Good Morning Larne is facilitated by Larne Community Care Centre, who wrote on their Facebook page: “All at LCCC are saddened to hear of the passing of our Good Morning Larne founder Matt Ritchie. We send all our love and thoughts to Lucinda and family during this difficult time.”

Larne Football Club were also among those to pay tribute to Mr Ritchie. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong supporter Matthew Ritchie BEM. A regular at Inver Park across several decades, Matthew will be sorely missed by everyone at the club. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ritchie family at this difficult time."

A funeral notice remembers Mr Ritchie as “dearly loved husband of the late Eve Ritchie and loving father of Lucinda, Lois and Melissa, father-in-law of Clem, William and Jeff, loving pappy of Carolyn, Philip, Kyle, Carter, Zach and Jonah.”

A funeral service is to be held on Thursday, August 15 at 2pm in Larne Elim Church, Victoria Road.

Mr Ritchie’s family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.