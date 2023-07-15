Register
Matthew Craig: police 'very concerned' for young man with learning difficulties missing from Ballymoney last seen wearing Notts Forest hoodie

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help from the public in trying to locate a young person with learning difficulties who has been reported missing.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

Causeway Coast and Glens police say they are “very concerned” about missing person Matthew Craig from the Ballymoney area.

Matthew, who is 22, has learning difficulties, is autistic and was last seen around 7.30pm on Friday evening in the Kird Road area of Ballymoney.

Matthew is described as 5' 11", of large build, with short fair hair and blue eyes. He walks with his head down and is believed to be wearing light grey shorts and a black hoodie with a Notts Forest badge.

Police say they are very concerned about missing person Matthew Craig. Picture: PSNIPolice say they are very concerned about missing person Matthew Craig. Picture: PSNI
Police say they are very concerned about missing person Matthew Craig. Picture: PSNI
Anyone with any information about Matthew’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting the reference number 2131-14/07/23.

