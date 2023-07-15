Police have issued an urgent appeal for help from the public in trying to locate a young person with learning difficulties who has been reported missing.

Causeway Coast and Glens police say they are “very concerned” about missing person Matthew Craig from the Ballymoney area.

Matthew, who is 22, has learning difficulties, is autistic and was last seen around 7.30pm on Friday evening in the Kird Road area of Ballymoney.

Matthew is described as 5' 11", of large build, with short fair hair and blue eyes. He walks with his head down and is believed to be wearing light grey shorts and a black hoodie with a Notts Forest badge.

Police say they are very concerned about missing person Matthew Craig. Picture: PSNI