They say they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for the 15-year-old’s welfare and have issued a photo taken on Saturday night showing clothing worn by him.
A police spokesperson said: "Police in Omagh and Dungannon are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15 year old Matthew McCallan.
“Matthew was last seen at around 1.30am this morning in the Fintona area.
"Officers would ask Matthew or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 319 4/12/22.”