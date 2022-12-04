The PSNI has appealed for help from the public in trying to locate Co Tyrone teenager Matthew McCallan missing since the early hours of this morning (Sunday, December 4).

They say they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for the 15-year-old’s welfare and have issued a photo taken on Saturday night showing clothing worn by him.

“Matthew was last seen at around 1.30am this morning in the Fintona area.

This photograph was taken on Saturday night showing clothing worn by Matthew McCallan

