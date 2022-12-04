Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Matthew McCallan: concern for missing Co Tyrone teenager

The PSNI has appealed for help from the public in trying to locate Co Tyrone teenager Matthew McCallan missing since the early hours of this morning (Sunday, December 4).

By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago

They say they are “becoming increasingly concerned” for the 15-year-old’s welfare and have issued a photo taken on Saturday night showing clothing worn by him.

A police spokesperson said: "Police in Omagh and Dungannon are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 15 year old Matthew McCallan.

“Matthew was last seen at around 1.30am this morning in the Fintona area.

Most Popular

This photograph was taken on Saturday night showing clothing worn by Matthew McCallan
Read More
Scarlet fever on the rise across Northern Ireland; what are the symptoms?

"Officers would ask Matthew or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 319 4/12/22.”

PSNIPoliceOmagh