Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matthew David McGrath, who died peacefully on Monday (February 12) at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, was a popular young engineer, hardworking, intelligent and full of life until he was introduced to cocaine.

The priest at his funeral in St Patrick’s Church in Aghagallon, Canon Colm McBride who is Parish Priest of Glenavy and Killead Parish, said Matthew in his short life has made a tremendous impact as evidenced by the number of people attending. "There is great sadness at the death of one so young and one who was deeply loved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They, like ourselves, are ultimately wrestling with the mystery that is Matthew’s death. Matthew was an intelligent, hard working, ambitious young man in good physical health and a family who loved him and good friends who cared deeply for him as is evidence here this morning.

Canon Colm McBride of Glenavy and Killead Parish, Co Antrim.

"There is something deep within us which cries to heaven in despair that the one we know and love has felt so moved by whatever darkness to act against his conscience in this fashion. So there is mystery here.”

The priest added: “Matthew was a responsible young man who in his early years in this parish experienced both parish primary schools. Some year’s later, after leaving St Paul’s College in Lurgan, he entered a training course in engineering at the tech. That eventually took him up to employment with Portglenone Refridgeration. His work took him all over Ulster and further afield.

"From the age of 19 or thereabouts, he was a hardworking and responsible member of their company. He was entrusted with a company vehicle. He was asked to take an apprentice that he might mentor him. Matthew was a hard worker and spent as many hours as what was needed to complete his work. He was responsible, intelligent, honest. He had a position of trust and significant responsibility but he earned it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"His particular skills meant that he would have found employment anywhere. He had talked about using them or travelling to Australia where he was quite confident he would find employment. Quite a few considered him more mature than his years would suggest.

Matthew David McGrath (Aghalee) died peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast on February 12, 2024. Matthew's funeral was held at St Patrick's Church, Aghagallon.

"His life wasn’t all work, of course. He also enjoyed his down time. His nickname Stag Boy would perhaps explain the role Ibiza played in his life as well. He was very familiar with that part of the world.”

"He had great friends and colleagues and around 15 or 20 young fellas at his core who all supported each other. He was a member of a gym. He had an interest martial arts training. He had an interest in a variety of music, beat music, which of course was amplified in that wee van. Dear help you if you were sitting beside it at the traffic lights, willing the green to come quickly. A Celtic supporter he occasionally travelled to game and who was making plans to visit Liverpool later this year.

"You would say that Matthew truly had the world at his feet. But then somewhere along the way he was introduced to cocaine. Despite pleas by his family it took hold of him. I suppose in his youth, like all when we were young, we are in charge of everything and masters of the universe – ‘we’re in charge, we can cope with anything’. Cocaine has a different reaction. And the depression which followed on this occasion led to his death by his own hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The thing is, we believe, he knew what the pain did to him. He recognised the pattern. He was working on it. He was making a sincere effort to try and give it up and wanted to get his life back on track. He wanted also to connect again in a sincere way with God in his life. He just ran out of time.

Matthew David McGrath died peacefully on February 12 at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. He was from Aghalee, Co Antrim. His funeral took place at St Patrick's Church, Aghagallon.

"Matthew, of course, made his own decisions but there are those who are culpable in his death, those who make their living plying drugs. Ultimately they are selling misery and death. There will, of course, be a judgement on them in time. I imagine it will be more severe than any earthly court could hand down.

"Drugs are addictive. The attitude should be not to start. They are a mystery and experience you could quite happily live without and you won’t be in any way diminished because of it. That way you have a better chance of life. This is a message we would love to implore the young people would here. We know drugs are rife in all major towns and communities now. People are making money out of death, destruction, tragedy, heartache.

"Each of us who are baptised, like Matthew, is a disciple of Christ. We are empowered to help one another. God wills that we find the help that we need. He didn’t create us to abandon us. There will always be someone standing at some gate willing to help us, sent there by God. Let us not perish for the want of asking for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As we leave here this morning and resume our lives, let us not forget this family. They, now more than ever, need to experience the love of God,” he said.

Matthew was the dearly beloved son of Tom and Amanda McGrath, of Lockvale Manor, Aghalee and much loved brother of Robert and Amy. Also the brother-in-law of Aggie and uncle to Ciprian. He is also the much loved grandson of the late Leonard and Eilish McGrath and Joanna and the late David Balfour, loving nephew to Lenny, David, Martin, Maria, Kevin, Nicola, Tim and Mark.