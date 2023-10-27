Maud Kells: Fearless Cookstown missionary ‘who always had a smile on her face’

Tributes have been paid to former missionary Maud Kells from Cookstown, who has passed away at The Macmillan Unit in Antrim Area Hospital. She was aged 84.

Maud Kells pictured in 1915. Credit: National World

Maud spent 50 years working in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) providing maternity care to local women, and helped to provide a hospital and nursery in the village of Mulita.

She made international headlines after she was shot by thieves at her Congo jungle compound in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The missionary midwife, who was awarded an OBE for her work, first went to the DRC in 1968, survived several national uprisings and trained countless nurses.

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said her death was "very sad".

"Everybody in Cookstown knew Maud through her work with the church and her missionary work," he said.

"She walked regularly up and down the street and stopped and spoke to people. She always had a smile on her face."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a social media post, Moneymore Congregational Church said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Maud Kells today.

"Maud passed into Eternity and into the arms of her Saviour after a time of sickness. Well done my good and faithful servant.”

The congregation of Molesworth Presbyterian Church also paid tribute on social media:

"Today as a congregation we mourn the passing of a dear friend but give thanks to God for all that Maud accomplished for His glory throughout her life. She leaves behind a legacy of consistent faithfulness to Christ her Saviour and many lives touched by her passionate witness to the Gospel of His saving grace. Now she enjoys fullness of life and joy in His presence."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A notice on the Funeral Times website states that Ms Kells died peacefully at the Macmillan Unit of the Antrim Area Hospital on Thursday.

She is described as the “beloved daughter of the late William Andrew and Madge Kells, dearly loved sister of Margaret, Dorothy and the late Irene, sister-in-law of Colin, Harold and Tom and a cherished aunt and great-aunt.”

The notice adds: “Everyone welcome at Moneymore Road on Friday 2pm – 8pm and Saturday 12pm – 6pm.