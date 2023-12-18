Maud Kells: New Year thanksgiving and celebration for former Cookstown missionary

The Worldwide Evangelisation for Christ International (WEC) are holding a Thanksgiving and Celebration for the life of former Cookstown missionary Maud Kells in the New Year.

The service will take place in Molesworth Presbyterian Church in Cookstown on January 20 next, at 7pm, and everyone is welcome.

Ms Kells, who was awarded an OBE in recognition of her missionary work, died peacefully in Antrim Area Hospital in October at the age of 84, following a short illness.

In a statement the WEC said: "Maud sailed to the Congo in 1968 compelled by the call of God to replace five WEC missionaries who had lost their lives during the Simba Rebellion.

Former missionary Maud Kells OBE who died recently. She will be remembered at a Thanksgiving and Celebration of her life in Molesworth Street Presbyterian Church in January.

"In the course of Maud's 50 plus years of missionary service, she set up a hospital providing medical care and training for nurses, oversaw the building of a local nursery, primary and secondary school, and established a Bible school where she helped train many pastors and evangelists.

"Faithful to her calling Maud remained in DRC during the times of rebel uprisings and political turmoil, surviving an almost fatal shooting incident at her home in Mulita at the age of 75.

"These experiences served only to shape her life and ministry into retirement as she continued to travel as a missionary avocate and ambassador for Christ until she received her greatest reward."