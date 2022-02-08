Maureen’s Triangle Trike ride

Maureen Davidson set herself the challenge of a ‘Triangle Trike’ ride to raise funds for The Olive Branch charity.

Well-known in Portstewart, Maureen, who is retired after holding a senior finance position in the private healthcare sector for 22 years, is a central figure in the sea-swimming group The Seabirds whose chosen charity is also The Olive Branch.

Maureen told the Times: “I am part of a sea swimming group, Seabirds Bathing Club, Portstewart.

Maureen in training for her challenge

“Their designated charity is The Olive Branch so I soon became aware of their free of charge, professional counselling services in Coleraine, Magherafelt and Ballymena.

“Both founders of the Seabirds are also involved heavily with the charity

“Jillian McCarthy of The Olive Branch and Seabirds, Portstewart, was my rock throughout the toughest year of my life as I lost my beloved husband Colin after 46 years of marriage.

“As thanks to Jillian and The Olive Branch I decided to do this charity trike ride to give something back and hopefully raise a good sum to help them continue with their great work in our community.”

Maureen in training for her challenge

Supported by Coleraine Football Club, Maureen started her journey at the Showgrounds on Coleraine’s Ballycastle Road at 10am on February 6.

Formed in 2017, The Olive Branch began with a vision to offer a free of charge, self-referral, no-appointment necessary professional counselling service.

It is a self-funded organisation, supported by sponsorship and by the funds raised through events, competitions and individual personal challenges.

In horrendous weather conditions of driving rain, sleet and strong winds, Maureen, along with Jillian McCarthy of the Olive Branch and members of the Causeway Wheelers Cycling Club set off from the Showgrounds to cheers from family and friends.

Maureen with Robert Downes and Cllr Stephanie Quigley of the Causeway Wheelers who accompanied Maureen on her Trike Challenge

At the time of writing, Maureen’s total donations tally stands at an incredible £6,798 with more donations expected so Maureen could actually hit the £7,000 target!

Maureen said of the challenge: “The weather was horrendous but my heart was shining!”

Maureen said: “I want to thank Chairman of the cycling club Robert Downes, Cllr Stephanie Quigley and the rest of their members who joined Jillian and me - this made the 1.75 hour journey most enjoyable.”