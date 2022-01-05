Maurice and Jenny have hearts of ‘gold’

Ballymoney couple Maurice and Jenny Morrow who celebrated their Golden Wedding Aniversary at Ballymoney Royal British Legion, donating their gifts to the NI Air Ambulance. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
The Ballymoney couple recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at Ballymoney RBL.
Instead of presents, the big-hearted couple asked for donations to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.
They are pictured here with family members.
