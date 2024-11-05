Service station wins Store of the Year and Excellence in Community Engagement.

Maxol Glenabbey in Glengormley is celebrating after securing a double win at the annual Maxol Excellence Awards hosted at a ceremony in Madrid.

The service station received two awards at the ceremony: the coveted Store of the Year Award for their consistency as a top performing service station across all judging categories for 2023 and the Excellence in Community Engagement Award for their outstanding fundraising efforts having raised over £4,000 for Maxol’s charity partner over the last twelve months.

The awards, promote excellence in station and store standards, customer experience and community engagement in Maxol’s network of service stations across the island of Ireland. They are assessed and judged through regular and rigorous store audits, mystery shopper visits and reviews of each store’s local community engagement and they honour the very best Maxol Licensees, Independent Dealers and their staff who create a great customer experience.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group with Peter Robinson, Maxol Glenabbey licensee and Kevin Paterson, Head of Retail (NI), The Maxol Group.

Among Glenabbey’s numerous award-winning community engagement initiatives, was sponsorship of the local school’s sports day, as well as giving prizes to their PTA Fundraiser and running colouring competitions where students can show their artistic flair. Maxol Glenabbey’s fund-raising activities ranged from a staff Halloween fancy dress day, a staff Christmas jumper day and more daringly a Santa abseil. All these initiatives raised funds for Maxol’s charity partner, Guide Dogs NI.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “I would like to congratulate Peter and his team on their Excellence Awards. This site has won a number of these accolades in recent years, and I am delighted to see that continue. Maxol Glenabbey delivers excellence in store and on the forecourt as well as actively and generously supporting the local community, in line with Maxol’s ethos to be “at the heart of it”.

"Our continued growth and success as a business is due in no small part to the extraordinary commitment our Licensees show to their customers and the wider community, every day.

"I would like to offer my congratulations to Peter and his team – they are deserved winners of their Excellence awards.”

A further five service stations across Northern Ireland were recognised for their exceptional efforts including: Maxol EUROSPAR Kinnegar and Maxol Braid River in Ballymena and Independent Dealer owned and operated locations at Mulkerns Maxol in Newry; Maxol Litter Portadown and Maxol Hillcrest, Portrush owned by Henderson Retail Limited.