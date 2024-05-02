Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bins will be collected as normal. Residents are asked to ensure their bins are left out at their normal collection point by 7am.

All the council’s household recycling centres will be closed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All council offices including Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, The Palace Armagh and Banbridge Civic Building will be closed.

Bins in the ABC Council area will be collected as normal on Monday, May 6. Picture: National World

Opening hours for leisure services and facilities are as follows:

Ardmore Recreation Centre: closed

Banbridge Leisure Centre: open 9.00am – 5.00pm; all activities finish at 4.30pm.

Cathedral Road Recreation Centre: closed

Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre: open 9.00am – 9.00pm.

Dromore Community Centre: closed

Gilford Community Centre: closed

Gosford Forest Park: Park open 8.00am – 9.00pm; office closed.

Keady Recreation Centre: closed

Kinnego Marina Office: 9.00am – 5.00pm.

Loughgall Country Park and golf course: open 9.00am – 9.30pm.

Orchard Leisure Centre: open 9.00am – 5.00pm; all activities finish at 4.30pm.

Oxford Island: open 8.00am – 9.00pm.

Rathfriland Community Centre: closed.

Richhill Recreation Centre: closed.

South Lake Leisure Centre: open 9.00am – 5.00pm; all activities finish at 4.30pm.

Tandragee Recreation Centre: closed

Tannaghmore Farm: open 7.30am – 9.30pm