May 6 bank holiday in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: arrangements for bin collections, recycling centres and leisure facilities
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has announced details of its services ahead of the bank holiday on Monday, May 6.
Bins will be collected as normal. Residents are asked to ensure their bins are left out at their normal collection point by 7am.
All the council’s household recycling centres will be closed.
All council offices including Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, The Palace Armagh and Banbridge Civic Building will be closed.
Opening hours for leisure services and facilities are as follows:
- Ardmore Recreation Centre: closed
- Banbridge Leisure Centre: open 9.00am – 5.00pm; all activities finish at 4.30pm.
- Cathedral Road Recreation Centre: closed
- Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre: open 9.00am – 9.00pm.
- Dromore Community Centre: closed
- Gilford Community Centre: closed
- Gosford Forest Park: Park open 8.00am – 9.00pm; office closed.
- Keady Recreation Centre: closed
- Kinnego Marina Office: 9.00am – 5.00pm.
- Loughgall Country Park and golf course: open 9.00am – 9.30pm.
- Orchard Leisure Centre: open 9.00am – 5.00pm; all activities finish at 4.30pm.
- Oxford Island: open 8.00am – 9.00pm.
- Rathfriland Community Centre: closed.
- Richhill Recreation Centre: closed.
- South Lake Leisure Centre: open 9.00am – 5.00pm; all activities finish at 4.30pm.
- Tandragee Recreation Centre: closed
- Tannaghmore Farm: open 7.30am – 9.30pm
All visitor facilities will be open as normal.
