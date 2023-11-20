Mayor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop attended the service held at St Thomas Parish Church where they laid a wreath in memory of those who have lost their lives in many conflicts over the years.

Cllr Steven Callaghan said: “It’s important to take time to reflect on the sacrifices that so many people have made in the name of others. Remembrance Day services were held throughout Causeway Coast and Glens where communities honoured the great sacrifice the service men and women of the Borough have made to protect others.”