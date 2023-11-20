Register
Mayor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop lays a wreath on Rathlin Island on Sunday.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor lay wreaths for Rathlin Island Remembrance Service

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and glens Borough Council attended the Service of Remembrance on Rathlin Island on Sunday (November 19).
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT

Mayor Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop attended the service held at St Thomas Parish Church where they laid a wreath in memory of those who have lost their lives in many conflicts over the years.

Cllr Steven Callaghan said: “It’s important to take time to reflect on the sacrifices that so many people have made in the name of others. Remembrance Day services were held throughout Causeway Coast and Glens where communities honoured the great sacrifice the service men and women of the Borough have made to protect others.”

Rathlin Island’s Remembrance Service is traditionally held a week after the other events.

Sgt Wendy McConnell of the PSNI at the remembrance service, held in St Thomas’ Parish Church Rathlin

1. Remembrance

Sgt Wendy McConnell of the PSNI at the remembrance service, held in St Thomas’ Parish Church Rathlin Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Commander Rob Milligan, Royal Navy, lays a wreath at sea at HMS Drake at Rathlin island Bay

2. Remembrance

Commander Rob Milligan, Royal Navy, lays a wreath at sea at HMS Drake at Rathlin island Bay Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Baroness Kate Hoey with Mayor Steven Callaghan at the remembrance service, held in St Thomas Parish Church

3. Remembrance

Baroness Kate Hoey with Mayor Steven Callaghan at the remembrance service, held in St Thomas Parish Church Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Mayor Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at sea on his way to Rathlin Island remembrance service

4. Remembrance

Mayor Steven Callaghan lays a wreath at sea on his way to Rathlin Island remembrance service Photo: McAuley Multimedia

