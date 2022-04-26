Mayor and volunteers mark the opening of Ballycastle Museum

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Friends of Ballycastle Museum volunteers

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council met with Friends of Ballycastle Museum volunteers at the historic Castle Street building recently to mark the occasion.

The Museum is home to a significant collection of items which explore the history of the area, including the beautiful Taise Banner.

Created for the first Feis na nGleann (Glens Feis) in 1904, it takes pride of place and is thought to be the only remaining one of its kind. It inspired the amazing mural by FRIZ which now adorns the gable wall of ‘Noel’s Pound Coiner’ on the corner of Glentaisie Drive.

Brian Molloy, a volunteer with Friends of Ballycastle Museum, shows the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes some of the exhibits on display in Ballycastle Museum

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Council is very grateful to the Friends of Ballycastle Museum whose dedication helps us to extend the opening hours of the Museum beyond the core summer months.

“Their local knowledge and expertise greatly enriches the visitor experience and I want to thank them for their continued enthusiasm and dedication.

“The Museum building itself is an important part of Ballycastle’s heritage, dating back to the 18th century. I’m very pleased to see it continuing to play an active role in the town, preserving local history for visitors and the community.”

New displays for the season ahead include the ‘Devils of Ballycastle’ and there will soon be a chance to view a date stone that may have originally been part of the castle which the town is named after.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes meets with Friends of Ballycastle Museum volunteers to hear more about plans for the season ahead

Opening hours are: April, May, June and September - Friday & Saturday 10am – 5pm and Sunday 2pm –5pm.

July and August - Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm and Sunday 2pm –5pm.

For the latest news follow Ballycastle Museum on Facebook.