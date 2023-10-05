Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Mayor congratulates local resident Dorothy Cunningham on her 102nd birthday

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens recently joined Dorothy Cunningham as she celebrated her 102nd birthday.
By Una Culkin
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 17:12 BST
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan joins Dorothy Cunningham to celebrate her 102nd birthday. Credit McAuley MultimediaMayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan joins Dorothy Cunningham to celebrate her 102nd birthday. Credit McAuley Multimedia
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan joins Dorothy Cunningham to celebrate her 102nd birthday. Credit McAuley Multimedia

Dorothy was delighted to be personally congratulated by Councillor Steven Callaghan.

Dorothy, a retired post mistress, worked all over Northern Ireland during her career. She still enjoys getting out and about and only recently retired from her church choir at the grand age of 100 years old.

The Mayor said: “Dorothy is a remarkable woman for her age and on behalf of the Borough, I wish Dorothy good health.”

Related topics:MayorCauseway CoastNorthern Ireland