Mayor congratulates local resident Dorothy Cunningham on her 102nd birthday
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens recently joined Dorothy Cunningham as she celebrated her 102nd birthday.
Dorothy was delighted to be personally congratulated by Councillor Steven Callaghan.
Dorothy, a retired post mistress, worked all over Northern Ireland during her career. She still enjoys getting out and about and only recently retired from her church choir at the grand age of 100 years old.
The Mayor said: “Dorothy is a remarkable woman for her age and on behalf of the Borough, I wish Dorothy good health.”