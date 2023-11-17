The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan recently joined Gertrude Mullan as she celebrated her 100th birthday.
On this milestone occasion, Gertrude was surprised and delighted to be personally congratulated by Cllr Callaghan at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady. Gertrude is originally from Magilligan, however she owned a business in Limavady. She often wrote stories and is known for being a great script writer.
Extending his best wishes, the Mayor said: “Gertrude is a remarkable woman for her age and I was delighted to be able to share in her special day. On behalf of the entire Borough, I wish Gertrude good health.”
1. News
Gertrude Mullan holding her bouquet of flowers alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council
2. News
Gertrude Mullan celebrating alongside her family. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council
3. News
Gertrude Mullan celebrates her 100th Birthday with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Helen Mark, Deputy Lord Lieutenant and Alyson Scott for County Londonderry. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council