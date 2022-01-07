Mayor congratulates New Year’s Honours recipients

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes

Sean McCarry, Community Rescue Service Regional Commander, has been appointed an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Coleraine Judo Club head coach and President of the Northern Ireland Judo Federation, Dr Richard Briggs, becomes an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to judo.

Roger Armstrong, honoured for services to storytelling in Northern Ireland with an MBE, is the founder and Board Chairperson of the Armstrong Storytelling Trust based in Cushendall.

Gordon Smyth from Ballymoney, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service board member has been awarded the BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) for public service.

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, who intends to welcome the recipients to a reception in Cloonavin in the coming weeks, said: “The New Year Honours List for 2022 recognises the achievements of our citizens who make an invaluable contribution to many facets of life both here in the Borough and further afield.