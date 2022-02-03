Mayor congratulates Portrush man named Moderator

Rev Kirkpatrick has led Portrush Presbyterian Church since 1993 and prior to this he spent almost six years in Garryduff.

Cllr Richard Holmes said: “This is a great personal honour for Rev Kirkpatrick, and the wider Borough as well. He has close connections to Causeway Coast and Glens through his long ministry, his birthplace in Limavady and his schooling at Coleraine Academical Institution, and he becomes the first ever Moderator from Portrush in the Church’s long history.