The resident of Hezlet Court in Coleraine enjoyed a visit from the Borough’s Mayor Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Deputy Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Lorraine Young, to mark the occasion.

Extending his best wishes, the Mayor said: “This was a very special day for Sadie, and I want to thank her and everyone at Hezlet Court for their very warm welcome. It’s clear to see how well-thought of she is among the staff and the other tenants, and it was a privilege for me to be a part of this.

“I greatly enjoyed my visit and I was very pleased to present Sadie with a bespoke Platinum Jubilee glass paperweight and say ‘Happy Birthday’ to her on behalf of the Borough.”

Deputy Lieutenant of County Londonderry Lorraine Young, 100-year-old Sadie Gage, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Hezlet Court Scheme Co-ordinator Gillian Rea pictured at Sadie’s 100th birthday celebrations

Throughout 2022, Council’s civic gift initiative will recognise those celebrating their 100th birthday or their 70th wedding anniversary while all new-born babies will receive a special certificate.

Anyone who knows someone who will reach their 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary this year, is asked to please email [email protected]

Parents or carers do not need to contact Council directly to receive a certificate for their baby. This will be offered during the birth registration process.

The initiative forms part of Council’s wide ranging programme of events set up to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s historic 70-year-reign.