Mayor gears up for 100 mile Charity Cycle

The Northern Ireland Hospice and the Royal Irish Benevolent Fund are Mayor Councillor William McCaughey’s charities for the year.

The Northern Ireland Hospice has been delivering palliative care to local people across Northern Ireland for over 35 years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local charity, it offers specialist respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to 4,000 infants, children and adults across Northern Ireland each year.

The Mayor's 100 mile Charity Cycle will take him through the village of Broughshane

The Royal Irish Regiment Benevolent Fund has strong connections with the Mid & East Antrim borough and provides valuable support to those who are in need of help in the form of financial assistance, medical assistance or advice.

The Mayor’s Charity Cycle will see him cycle through various towns and villages and take in a number of local attractions as he pedals around the borough.

Starting in Larne the Mayor will cycle along the iconic Antrim Coast Road, through Drain’s Bay, Ballygally and its polar bear, the village of Glenarm and into the neighbouring village of Carnlough.

Perhaps the most arduous leg of his journey, however, will be the arduous nine kilometre climb out of Carnlough and the rolling hills to Ballymena via the village of Broughshane.

The borough’s ‘First Citizen’ will then climb over Shane’s Hill before descending back down to sea Level at Larne’s Chaine Memorial Tower and then into the town itself.

The flat roads won’t last long however, as he takes a spin out to The Gobbins, closely followed by an ascent up the Bla Hole in Whitehead.

From there he’ll make a speedy descend into Carrickfergus before heading to the boundary of the borough and from there he will return through Carrick and back to Larne.

Start to finish, the entire journey will take him to the magical 100-mile mark.

Commenting on his forthcoming charity challenge, Mayor McCaughey said: “Whilst slightly nervous about the distance, I’m very excited to take in the beautiful sights and sounds of Mid and East Antrim by bicycle.

“Coming into the summer season, there really isn’t a better time for us to get on our bikes and get out and about.

“I’m delighted to be undertaking the challenge on behalf of my chosen charities for the year, the Northern Ireland Hospice and the Royal Irish Benevolent Fund.

“Both charities undertake extremely valuable work on behalf of families not only in Mid and East Antrim but right across Northern Ireland.

“I would call upon anyone who sees me to show some encouragement and donate whatever they can to these very worthwhile causes,” he said.

The Mayor’s charity cycle is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 15.